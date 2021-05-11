Andover murder suspect took own life over partner's death
- Published
A man took a fatal heroin overdose after being arrested for the murder of his girlfriend, an inquest has heard.
Kieron Wallder, 25, took his own life in his distress at her loss which was compounded by his arrest, Hampshire coroner Jason Pegg said.
Tara Stiles, 33, was found dead from a drugs overdose at Mr Wallder's hostel in Andover, Hampshire, in April 2020.
Hampshire police later said her death was no longer being treated as suspicious.
A friend found the mother of four unconscious and Mr Wallder "emotionless and silent" at his flat in Bridge Street on 14 April, a previous inquest heard.
She was later pronounced dead from a "mixed drug overdose", according to a pathologist's report.
Hostel manager Melanie Mullan said Mr Wallder was "distraught" and "suicidal" after the death.
In written evidence, she said: "Kieron said he wanted to buy heroin and hopefully wouldn't wake up."
His friend Adam Jones said he took drugs with Mr Wallder at the Bridge House hostel on the nights of 16 and 17 April.
In a written statement, he said his friend was "breathing funny" the following morning, but he dismissed hostel staff who came to check on him because Mr Wallder "needed his sleep".
An ambulance was called later that day when Mr Wallder's mother Catherine came to visit, the inquest heard.
He died in hospital three days later.
Recording a conclusion of suicide, Mr Pegg said: "There is no evidence to suggest that Kieron was involved directly in the death of Tara Stiles.
"He was desperately distraught at the loss of his partner. He was arrested which would only have added to the stress of the loss."
In July 2020 Hampshire Constabulary said Ms Stiles' death was no longer being treated as murder.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.