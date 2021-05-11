Portsmouth players 'crossed line' during incident
- Published
Portsmouth Football Club has said "a line was crossed" after an "incident" involving some of its players happened outside a nightclub.
The club said a member of the public required medical treatment following the incident outside Astoria nightclub in Guildhall Walk on Sunday.
It said after speaking to the police and players present it had "an understanding of what happened".
The club said the players "fell below the standards expected of them".
A statement from the club said: "While footballers are entitled to enjoy themselves in their spare time, there are acceptable boundaries and it is clear, in this instance, that a line was crossed.
"We have started an internal process with the players who were involved and they will be dealt with appropriately."
A spokesman said despite rumours, "nobody was, or has been, arrested and no allegations of assault have been made".
Hampshire Constabulary has been contacted for comment.