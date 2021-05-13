Rare sea eagle reintroduced to Isle of Wight
A rare sea eagle has arrived on the Isle of Wight as part of a reintroduction programme.
The 10-month-old bird, named Chief, has been brought from Scotland to live at Robin Hill nature park.
The youngster, which weighs 9.5lb (4kg) and has a 7.5ft (2m) wingspan, will be trained to fly and show natural behaviours.
The reintroduction programme started in 2019, with 60 birds to be released over five years.
Charlie Rolle, one of the island's falconers, said: "It's been a slow and steady journey to build a bond of trust with Chief, with his welfare of the utmost importance.
"It is my passion that time spent with animals and learning from them will help our visitors become more aware of the conservation of our fellow inhabitants and the environmental challenges they face.
"There is nothing more awe-inspiring than to see a bird of prey in action."
The sea eagle - Britain's largest bird of prey - is native to the UK and once was commonplace across the south coast of England, before it became extinct in the UK by the early 20th Century.
The last pair to breed in southern England nested on Culver Cliff on the Isle of Wight in 1780.
But the species was successfully reintroduced to Scotland, where there are now more than 130 pairs.
Adults are predominantly brown, with a pale head and white tail, and in flight the eagle has long, broad wings with a short wedge tail. They have a life expectancy of 40 to 50 years.
A spokesman for Robin Hill, which is set to reopen to the public on 19 May, said Chief was given its name to match its "majestic" nature and "sense of seniority and superiority".
