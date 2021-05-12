Everton Fyffe jailed for attacking three Southampton sex workers
- Published
A man who terrified and assaulted female sex workers in Southampton has been jailed.
Everton Fyffe, aged 54, from Southcliff Road, attacked three women in 2020.
He was convicted of causing actual bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon and false imprisonment following a trial at Southampton Crown Court last month.
Jailing him for six years, Judge Peter Henry said Fyffe had targeted "vulnerable and defenceless" women.
On 4 July 2020, Fyffe attacked a 40-year-old on Parsonage Road. He stamped on the woman, punched her and threatened her with a knife.
The second victim was a 37-year-old woman who Fyffe approached on Cranbury Terrace on 23 September. The court heard he had been trying to extract money from her.
Women 'lived in fear'
He pushed her to the ground and knocked her unconscious before putting her in his car and assaulting her further, police said.
On 6 December, he approached a third woman, aged 43 years old, on a footbridge over Mount Pleasant Road and struck her with his fold-up bike.
Judge Henry told Fyffe his victims had "lived in fear of you and tried to avoid you".
He said: "You also strutted around the New Town area with the arrogance of a person who viewed himself as a dominant male in a society of desperate people and drug addicts, many of them women driven to prostitution in order to pay for those drugs.
"You displayed a contempt to some of these women because of their addictions.
"You believed yourself to be safe because they would not dare to make complaints."
PC Sue Badham said sex workers were "particularly vulnerable" to violence.
"The courage and the bravery shown by these women has been absolutely instrumental in allowing us to bring this dangerous man before a court."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.