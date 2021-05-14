Runaway cow in Woodley killed after being hit by police van
A cow on the loose in a residential street was hit and killed using a police van after officers struggled to bring it under control.
The cow, which is understood to have escaped from a nearby farm, was spotted wandering around roads in Woodley, Berkshire, on Thursday evening.
A witness told the BBC she saw police hit the cow with a vehicle four times.
Thames Valley Police has not yet responded to an request to comment.
Resident Shana Tolsma said she first became aware of the loose cow after posts on Facebook and initially considered the incident to be amusing.
She said the cow later charged at a man at a bus stop and police were seen trying to find a way to box it in and bring it under control.
However, Ms Tolsma said she was shocked when she saw officers use a van to ram the "scared looking" animal as it walked on Wokingham Road.
"It was hit four different times," she said, adding: "It wasn't like they were trying to subdue it and return it to the farmer."
She said the sound of the cow "mooing and crying" after it was hit was "horrible".
"I literally started crying - the police could have done this in so many different ways and everyone was just in shock," she added.
Local residents posted their shock at the animal's death on social media, with many asking the police to explain their actions.
I don’t usually do posts like this. This is absolutely barbaric and unforgivable. A cow escaped a farm not far from me and the police think it’s acceptable to mow the poor animal down?? @ThamesVP you have a lot to answer for!— Cassie King (@CassieKing) May 14, 2021
However, others also commented in support of the officers.
