Lib Dem Gerald Vernon-Jackson remains Portsmouth council leader
- Published
The Liberal Democrats remain in control of Portsmouth City Council following a failed vote of no confidence by the Conservatives.
After the 6 May elections, the council was left under no overall control, with the Conservatives as the largest party with 16 seats, to the Lib Dems 15.
Newly elected Tory group leader, Matt Atkins, called for the vote in the annual general meeting on Tuesday.
But Lib Dem leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson won by 25 votes to 15.
Mr Vernon-Jackson has been the leader of Portsmouth City Council since 2018, having previously been leader between 2004 and 2014, when the party lost control.
Mr Atkins argued in the meeting that the Conservatives' pledge to freeze council tax was "alone sufficient reason" to call for a vote of no confidence in Mr Vernon-Jackson.
"We believe we're the party to take this city forward, the party that have that ambition, drive and management skills," he added.
Mr Vernon-Jackson said there were "real areas of disagreement" between a Lib Dem-led city and a Conservative-led city.
He said that under the Lib Dem's administration, the council had not only "withstood the ravages of Covid" but also came in with a £3m underspend.
The Lib Dems put climate change "at the centre of our work", Mr Vernon-Jackson continued.
He added: "We want a city where everyone is respected, where children with special needs, the elderly and frail, get the services they need, and where we're prepared to invest in social housing."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.