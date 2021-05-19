Southampton has first Conservative leader for nine years
A new leader has been appointed at Southampton City Council, after Conservatives gained control in elections earlier this month.
Daniel Fitzhenry replaces Labour's Christopher Hammond, who also announced he would step down as leader of the Labour group.
The Conservatives gained control from Labour for the first time in nine years in elections on 6 May.
The party won the final seat by just 10 votes, earning 25 seats to Labour's 23.
During the face-to-face, but socially-distanced, meeting at Southampton Guildhall on Wednesday, Mr Fitzhenry said it was a "great privilege and honour" to be elected leader.
Conservative councillor Alex Houghton - who was Sheriff of Southampton in 2020-21 - was also elected as the city's 799th mayor.
Labour councillor Jacqui Rayment was elected sheriff.
