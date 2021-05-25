Sarm Heslop: Body found on island is not missing woman
Police have confirmed a woman's body found on a Caribbean island is not that of a missing British woman.
Sarm Heslop, 41, from Southampton, was reported missing by her boyfriend, Ryan Bane, from his boat off St John in the US Virgin Islands on 8 March.
A body was found on the island of St Croix which is about 40 miles (65km) from St John on 19 May.
Virgin Islands Police Department said the body was "not Caucasian ruling out the remains are of Ms Heslop".
Ms Heslop, a former flight attendant, had been staying on the catamaran, Siren Song, with US citizen, Mr Bane, who reported her missing to police at 02:30 on 8 March.
She was known to have gone for dinner in St John, which was under a 22:00 local time Covid curfew, with Mr Bane on 7 March.
Her possessions, including her bank cards and mobile phone, were found on the boat when she vanished 11 weeks ago.
Following her disappearance the police department had searched the island and its coastline using divers, drones and dogs.
Spokesman Toby Derima said detectives "continue to work this case, looking for clues to determine what happened to Ms Heslop."
The force has been been unable to confirm if she had been onboard the night before she was reported missing.
Friends of Ms Heslop in the UK have offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information and set up a Missing Sarm Heslop Facebook page to share information about her disappearance.
They said: "Eleven weeks since Sarm Heslop went missing we are still pushing for news, asking questions and trying to keep Sarm in people's hearts and minds."
