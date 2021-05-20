Wickham Horse Fair: Hundreds attend 'cancelled' event
- Published
About 250 people attended an annual horse fair that was officially cancelled because of Covid-19.
Police said people travelled to Wickham, Hampshire, from places including Yorkshire and Wales.
Officers said the traditional one-day fair was supposed to have been replaced by a pre-arranged "symbolic event".
Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones said the Gypsy, Roma and Traveller (GRT) community had ignored restrictions.
She said: "I am extremely disappointed the Wickham Horse Fair has gone ahead and the GRT community have ignored the communication that this event has been cancelled.
"This is another blow for local businesses who have already been closed for months and it has had a significant impact on the local community. It is not good enough."
John Russell, 77, from the Romany Heritage group, said there appeared to be no limits on numbers attending.
He said: "Anybody on foot could walk in... It was basically: 'Come along boys and enjoy the day' and for the most part people did."
Hampshire Constabulary said no criminal offences were reported at the fair and no arrests were made.
In a statement, the force said: "This morning a number of people turned up despite the event being cancelled, along with horses and vehicles.
"Powers and policies, such as a Section 35 Dispersal Order, were utilised in order to keep a dynamic situation under control."
A spokesperson said the roads had been reopened by about 15:30.
