Bishop of Winchester steps down over financial decision-making
The Bishop of Winchester has stepped down from his role, citing "upset" caused by the diocese's financial decisions over the past year.
In a statement Dr Tim Dakin said he would be retiring in February and handing over responsibilities in the meantime.
He was consecrated the 97th Bishop of Winchester in 2011.
"The painfully difficult financial decisions made over the last year have caused real anguish," he said.
In a message sent to local churches in May, it was announced that the bishop would be stopping his duties, initially for six weeks, to "focus on discussions about future leadership and governance reform in the diocese".
In his retirement statement he said: "In trying to secure a sustainable future for the growth of the diocese, it is clear that I've not done enough to acknowledge what we have lost in this process.
"I realise that the steps taken to stabilise the finances continue to cause upset.
"To those I've hurt or let down, I am sorry," he added.
During his tenure The Church of England in the Channel Islands became part of the Diocese of Salisbury following a dispute between Dr Dakin and the then Dean of Jersey.
The islands' 500-year-old relationship with the Winchester diocese was changed in 2014 due to safeguarding concerns.
The Bishop of Southampton, Debbie Sellin, will continue to fulfil the bishop's duties.
The Bishop of Winchester is one of the most senior roles in the Church of England. The diocese covers most of Hampshire as well as Bournemouth.
