McDonald's: Eight arrested at protest outside depot
- Published
Eight people were arrested during a protest at a McDonald's distribution centre.
Animal Rebellion formed a blockade to stop lorries leaving the depot in Basingstoke on Saturday.
Hampshire Constabulary said the seven women and one man were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass. They remain in custody.
Protests also took place in Hemel Hempstead, Coventry and Heywood in Greater Manchester.
Police were called to the scene at the Basingstoke industrial estate off Houndmills Road where protesters had attached themselves to a bamboo structure, stopping vehicles from passing through.
Ch Insp Matt Reeves said: "Everyone has the right to free speech and protest, however, officers will take necessary action against the few who deliberately choose to act outside the law."
On Saturday McDonald's said it was "assessing the impact on deliveries to our restaurants and to menu items".
"We apologise to our customers for any disappointment caused," it added.
Animal Rebellion said it was protesting to "bring an end to the misery of fast food as it creates obesity, destroys the Amazon and warms up the planet".
It wants McDonald's to commit to becoming fully plant-based by 2025.
It describes itself as "a mass movement that uses nonviolent civil disobedience to bring about a transition to a just and sustainable plant-based food system".
In November, the fast food giant announced plans to introduce a line of plant-based meat alternatives called "McPlant" in 2021.
Those arrested in Basingstoke were:
- A 25-year-old woman of no fixed abode
- A 51-year-old woman from Malvern in Worcestershire
- A 21-year-old woman from Bristol
- A 32-year-old woman from London
- A 21-year-old man of no fixed abode
- A 24-year-old woman from Beckenham in Kent
- An 18-year-old woman of no fixed abode
- A 31-year-old woman of no fixed abode
