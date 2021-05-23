HMS Queen Elizabeth: Crowds gather to wave off Royal Navy flagship
Hundreds of people lined the harbour walls in Portsmouth to wave off the Royal Navy's flagship as it set sail on its first operational deployment.
HMS Queen Elizabeth departed from Portsmouth Naval Base for a 28-week deployment, leading a fleet known as the Carrier Strike Group (CSG).
Over the next 28 weeks the £3bn warship will cover 26,000 miles.
The Queen went onboard to wish the crew well before it headed off for the Indo-Pacific region.
The carrier had not been expected to return to Portsmouth after taking part in an exercise off Scotland.
The plan was for the CSG to gather in the Solent prior to departure but heavy winds led to the unscheduled stop at the naval base.
The ship began sea trials in 2017, having replaced HMS Illustrious which was scrapped in 2014.
It has eight RAF and 10 US Marine Corps F35B stealth fighter jets onboard and will be accompanied to Asia by six Royal Navy ships, a submarine, 14 naval helicopters and a company of Royal Marines.