Southsea Model Village smashed up by vandals
Vandals have smashed up a model village in Hampshire.
A rail track was ripped up, trees torn out of the ground, and windows smashed at Southsea Model Village at about 04:30 BST. Model cars were also thrown about.
Mark Wilson, who works at the tourist attraction, called the vandalism "mindless and frustrating".
The village has only been open to the public for three weeks in 2021 because of Covid restrictions.
Mr Wilson said volunteers were at the site carrying out repairs, but he feared the costs involved during "tough times".
"They had a throwing fight with all our little figures and ripped out our new bonsai trees," he said.
"As if the past year hasn't been hard enough, we now have to put all this right."
The owners said CCTV appeared to show three males and one female at the site at the time of the vandalism.
Police said they were investigating the break-in.
"Damage has been caused to the model village and a number of figures have been reported as stolen," Hampshire Police said.
"We would like to hear from anyone who thinks they might know who was involved or any information that could help our investigation."