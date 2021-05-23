BBC News

Southsea Model Village smashed up by vandals

Published
image copyrightSouthsea Model Village
image captionA rail track was ripped up at Southsea Model Village

Vandals have smashed up a model village in Hampshire.

A rail track was ripped up, trees torn out of the ground, and windows smashed at Southsea Model Village at about 04:30 BST. Model cars were also thrown about.

Mark Wilson, who works at the tourist attraction, called the vandalism "mindless and frustrating".

The village has only been open to the public for three weeks in 2021 because of Covid restrictions.

image copyrightSouthsea Model Village
image captionTrees were torn out of the ground by the vandals overnight
image copyrightSouthsea Model Village
image captionWindows of the model houses were also broken

Mr Wilson said volunteers were at the site carrying out repairs, but he feared the costs involved during "tough times".

"They had a throwing fight with all our little figures and ripped out our new bonsai trees," he said.

"As if the past year hasn't been hard enough, we now have to put all this right."

media captionA rail track was ripped up, trees torn out of the ground, and windows smashed

The owners said CCTV appeared to show three males and one female at the site at the time of the vandalism.

image copyrightSouthsea Model Village
image captionThe village - seen here before the vandalism - has been closed for much of the year because of Covid restrictions
image copyrightSouthsea Model Village
image captionDetailed figurines - such as the ones seen here - were thrown around by vandals and others stolen

Police said they were investigating the break-in.

"Damage has been caused to the model village and a number of figures have been reported as stolen," Hampshire Police said.

"We would like to hear from anyone who thinks they might know who was involved or any information that could help our investigation."

