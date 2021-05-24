McDonald's: Eight charged over Basingstoke depot protest
Eight people have been charged after a McDonald's distribution centre was blocked.
Animal Rebellion used vehicles and bamboo structures to prevent lorries from leaving the depot, off Houndmills Road in Hampshire, on Saturday.
The eight, whose ages range from 18 to 51, have been charged with aggravated trespass.
They have been released on conditional bail ahead of court appearances at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court.
All eight have also been charged with watching or besetting a house or place to compel the abstention or doing of a lawful act, an offence under Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992.
Five of those arrested are due to appear at court on 8 June. They are:
- Jennifer D'Netto, 51, of Rothwell Road, Malvern Wells, Worcestershire
- Elizabeth Flynn, 32, of no fixed abode
- Rose Patterson, 31, of no fixed abode
- Kiera Ilett-Jones, 24, of Albemarle Road, Beckenham, Kent
- Adam Haigh, 21, of no fixed abode
A further three are due to appear on 10 June. They are:
- Bethany Croakin, 25 , of no fixed abode
- Sidney Davies, 21, of Chessel Street, Bristol
- Jasmine Maslen, 18, of no fixed abode.
Protests were also held at three other depots in Hemel Hempstead, Coventry and Heywood in Greater Manchester.
Greater Manchester Police and West Midlands Police previously said they made no arrests.
In Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, six people were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass, criminal damage and intimidating behaviour.
The group is demanding McDonald's commits to becoming fully plant-based by 2025. It describes itself as a mass movement that uses nonviolent civil disobedience "to bring about a transition to a just and sustainable plant-based food system".
In November, the fast food giant announced plans to introduce a line of plant-based meat alternatives called "McPlant" in 2021.
