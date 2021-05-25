Lyndhurst Antiques Centre apology over Nazi memorabilia
An antiques shop has apologised for selling Nazi memorabilia after a complaint from a Jewish family.
Father and daughter Ron and Sophie Carmon said they were left "speechless" when they saw the items at Lyndhurst Antiques Centre in Hampshire.
The shop initially defended its display but has since removed the items, which included photos of Hitler, swastikas, medals and military uniform.
It said it agreed they could "cause offence and distress".
Ms Carmon, who lives in Israel, was visiting her London-based father when the pair went sightseeing in Hampshire.
She said the display at the antiques shop had "everything you can imagine a neo-Nazi would want in their home".
She added they left the shop "fuming" and "on the verge of tears".
The shop initially said it did not condone anti-semitism and was dedicated to showing "both sides" and "preserving history along with the right to free speech".
Mr Carmon, whose relatives were victims of the Holocast, said he did not want to "whitewash history" but argued the commercial sale of Nazi merchandise was different from a museum display as there was "no context".
In a statement, Lyndhurst Antiques Centre later said: "We have considered and taken on board recent complaints and feedback regarding the sale of Nazi German items.
"We do agree that the sale of these items can cause offence and distress and this is not acceptable."
It added the items would be removed and it would "not be selling any items of this nature in the future".
Some people commenting on Facebook said the shop should not "erase history", while others pointed out Nazi memorabilia could be bought elsewhere, including online and at auctions.
It is not illegal to sell Nazi memorabilia in the UK but such sales are banned in other parts of Europe, including in Germany and Austria.
Christie's, Sotheby's and Bonhams - three of the world's biggest auction houses - refuse to trade items connected to Nazi Germany.
MPs have previously urged a ban on selling these types of goods, and more recently Facebook was urged to block Nazi relic sales.
