Frazer Brabant death: Man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder
- Published
A man has been arrested in connection with a man's death in 2019.
Frazer Brabant, 31, was found with serious head injuries in a back garden in Gershwin Road, Basingstoke, on 31 October.
A 26-year-old man, from Basingstoke, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and is in custody.
Several people have previously been arrested on suspicion of taking part in a murder plot, although no-one has ever been charged.
Hampshire Constabulary said a "number of suspects" remained under investigation.
The force believes Mr Brabant - a father of two young children - was assaulted between 10:40 and 10:43 GMT.
He never left hospital following the attack and died of his injuries almost three months later on 21 January 2020.
A police spokeswoman said: "This remains an active investigation, and Hampshire Constabulary remains committed to bringing those responsible for Frazer's death to justice, no matter how long it takes."
In November, the charity Crimestoppers offered a £10,000 reward for anonymous information leading to the conviction of Mr Brabant's killers.
