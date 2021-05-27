Isle of Wight Council appoints Independent Lora Peacey-Wilcox as new leader
A new leader has been appointed at Isle of Wight Council after no single party won enough seats to take overall control.
Independent Lora Peacey-Wilcox replaces Conservative Dave Stewart, who lost his seat in the local elections on 6 May.
An alliance of various groups was formed after the Tories won 18 seats and 21 seats were won by other parties.
Mrs Peacey-Wilcox said she was "shocked" to have been appointed and would do her "utmost" in the role.
'Precious island'
Mrs Peacey-Wilcox leads the new independent party - The Alliance Group - backed by the Greens, Liberal Democrats and Vectis party.
Following her election at a full council meeting on Wednesday, she said: "My heart bleeds the Isle of Wight - everything is about the island for me.
"I think it is a very precious, beautiful island and if I can enhance and protect it, that's what I would like to do."
Mrs Peacey-Wilcox, who was former chairwoman of the council and also served two terms as Mayor of Cowes, said Covid-19 recovery, car parking charges and issues with planning and housing would be priorities.
Ian Stephens will take on the role of deputy leader.
Geoff Brodie has been appointed chair, while Claire Critchison has been appointed vice-chair of the authority.
Other key positions of the cabinet go to:
- Paul Fuller - Planning and Housing
- Phil Jordan - Transport and Infrastructure
- Julie Jones-Evans - Regeneration, Business Development and Tourism
- Debbie Andre - Children's Education, Services and Skills
- Karl Love - Adult Social Care, Public Health and Housing
- Jonathan Bacon - Environment, Heritage and Waste Management
The meeting was the first face-to-face meeting of the Isle of Wight Council in more than 12 months due to Covid restrictions.
