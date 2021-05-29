Pilots train in lake for north Atlantic flight competition
- Published
Pilots have been practising safety training for a flying competition by plunging into a Hampshire lake.
Crews have been simulating ditching their light aircraft in the water and escaping from a submerged plane at Andark Lake near Southampton.
Teams from Europe and North America are taking part in the Greenland Air Trophy (GAT2021) contest which involves flying from Scotland to north-east Canada.
Organised by VintageAirRally, it is due to start on 21 June.
The pilots will face challenges during the contest including concentrating throughout a long flight over cold water with limited fuel and unpredictable weather.
They will also have to make precision short take-offs and landings, including at a remote former Second World War US Air Force base.
The contest ends on 2 July with the winning team awarded the Greenland Air Trophy.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.