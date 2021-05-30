Hot air balloons soar over Isle of Wight
Hot air balloons have been soaring into the skies over the Isle of Wight.
The balloons have been taking off from Robin Hill Country Park near Newport during the early evening as part of a three-day event.
Organisers are hopeful for mass balloon launches at dusk on Sunday and Monday, if winds remain calm.
The flights have allowed people living nearby to watch the balloons float over the island.
The ticketed event at the park also features nightglow displays when tethered balloons light their burners in time to music.
