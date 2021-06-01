Frazer Brabant death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a father of two who died in hospital nearly three months after suffering head injuries.
Frazer Brabant, 31, was found hurt in a garden in Gershwin Road in Basingstoke, Hampshire, in October 2019.
A 23-year-old man, who was previously arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been rearrested on suspicion of murder, police said.
The suspect, from Basingstoke, remains in custody.
A 21-year-old woman from the town has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The pair are among 18 people who have been detained as part of the murder investigation, although no-one has been charged.
Police believe Mr Brabant - a father of two young children - was assaulted at about 10:40 GMT on 31 October.
He never left hospital following the attack and died of his injuries almost three months later on 21 January 2020.
In November, the charity Crimestoppers offered a £10,000 reward for anonymous information leading to the conviction of Mr Brabant's killers.
