Two-year-old dies after being found in Swanwick Lakes
- Published
A two-year-old boy has died four days after being found unresponsive in water at a nature reserve.
Emergency services pulled the boy from the water at Swanwick Lakes in Hampshire on Sunday evening.
Hampshire police said he was taken to Southampton General Hospital but died on Thursday.
An 18-year-old man from Southampton, known to the boy, was arrested after the incident and later bailed until 27 June.
Det Insp Matt Gillooly said police were still investigating how the boy came to be in the water and were keeping an open mind about the circumstances.
He said: "This is a very sad case, and our thoughts remain with the child's family at this time."
He added that officers would like to speak to anyone in the area between 19:45 and 20:30 BST, in particular a woman seen walking a small dog.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.