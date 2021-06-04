Havant murder: Man guilty of killing friend after 'silly' row
- Published
A man who fatally stabbed a friend over a series of "silly altercations" at a BBQ has been found guilty of murder.
Kevin Batchelor killed George Allison, 21, with a carving knife during a get-together at a house in Tichborne Grove, Havant, Hampshire, on 23 May last year.
Batchelor's claim that he inflicted the blow in self-defence was dismissed by a jury at Winchester Crown Court.
The 26-year-old, of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at the same court on 2 July.
The two men were in "good spirits" earlier in the day, enjoying a BBQ and posing with each other for photographs, the trial had previously heard.
However, Kerry Maylin, prosecuting, said an "aggressive exchange" was later heard in the kitchen after they had some "silly altercations with each other".
They then started "scuffling" and Batchelor grabbed a knife and stabbed Mr Allison through the upper left shoulder, she added.
A pathologist's report suggested the stab wound to Mr Allison was delivered with "severe force" and penetrated 17.5cm into his body, resulting in "catastrophic blood loss".
Det Insp Lee McClellan, of Hampshire Constabulary, said: "This was a tragic and senseless incident in which a young man has lost his life.
"The key message we hope people take away from this is that a single act and a split second decision can cause devastating, lasting damage to numerous lives.
"If you find yourself getting involved in a confrontation or argument, stop, think about your actions and the potential consequences and walk away."
Batchelor was found not guilty of a separate charge of wounding with intent in relation to a woman who was also injured at the scene.
Hayley Batchelor, 34 of Highwood Lawn, Havant, and Barry Baker, 39, of Oracle Drive, Waterlooville, were both found guilty of assisting an offender.
Lewis Turner, 32, was found not guilty of assisting an offender.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.