Hythe baby death: Mother denies murdering newborn
- Published
A woman has pleaded not guilty to murdering her newborn baby boy whose body was found in woodland.
The infant, Maliki Keresi, was discovered close to Shore Road in Hythe, near Southampton, on 5 March 2020.
Silipa Keresi, 37, of Pylewell Road, Hythe, appeared briefly at Winchester Crown Court.
Mrs Keresi was released on conditional bail to appear again for trial on 16 November.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.