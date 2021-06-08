Scissor-wielding Hampshire police officer guilty of gross misconduct
- Published
A police officer who held a pair of scissors to a colleague's face while subjecting her to sexist verbal abuse has been found guilty of gross misconduct.
Former PC Simon Hawxwell was also accused of asking the same officer a "vulgar" question about her sex life.
The incidents happened while he was working for Hampshire Constabulary in Portsmouth in June 2020.
He would have been sacked had he not resigned, a misconduct panel said.
The complainant, referred to as Officer A, had previously told the hearing she felt demeaned by the behaviour of Mr Hawxwell, who had been with the force for 18 years.
She said she had criticised him for his suggestion that a job vacancy should go to a woman based on their physical appearance.
This prompted Mr Hawxwell to hold scissors about two inches from her face while calling her sexually derogatory names, she added.
Officer A said this came a day after he put his arms around her throat, temporarily restricting her breathing, while asking if she liked being choked during sex.
Alice Sims, chair of the panel, told the hearing she accepted that Mr Hawxwell's conduct was "an extremely misplaced attempt at workplace banter".
"Nevertheless the panel found that his actions and words in this regard were a breach of the standard of authority, respect and courtesy," she said.
"He failed to act with self-control and did not treat Officer A with respect and courtesy."
Ms Sims added Mr Hawxwell would be added to the police barring list, meaning he would not be able to rejoin any police force in the future.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.