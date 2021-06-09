Southampton rape: Arrest after man attacked in thicket
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping another man in a thicket in a city suburb.
The victim, in his 50s, was approached by two strangers in Somerset Avenue, Southampton, between 21:30 and 22:15 BST on 22 May.
He was attacked by one of the men in an overgrown area.
Hampshire police said a 19-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of rape and released on bail while inquiries continue.
