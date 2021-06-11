Queen Mary: Urgent repair plan for deteriorating former ocean liner
A plan for "critical" repairs to the former ocean liner Queen Mary has been ordered by its new operator.
The city of Long Beach in California, USA, regained full control of the vessel for the first time in more than 40 years at a court hearing on 4 June.
In April, an engineers' report said the former Southampton-based liner needed repairs costing more than $23m (£16m).
Long Beach City Council said it would ensure the ship was properly restored and cared for.
The Queen Mary became a tourist attraction and floating hotel in the city after ending transatlantic sailings in 1967.
The council, which owns the closed vessel, said it had suffered from "decades of deferred maintenance" by firms contracted to operate it.
Queen Mary and Southampton
- Launched in 1934, RMS Queen Mary entered service with the Cunard White Star line two years later
- The 81,000-tonne luxury liner offered first-class passengers fine dining, Turkish baths and a cinema on weekly crossings between Southampton and New York
- Celebrity passengers included playwright Noel Coward, actress Mae West and future US president John F Kennedy
- In 1967 the ship departed Southampton for the last time for a permanent mooring in California
In April, a report by engineers Elliott Bay Design Group concluded: "Urgent repairs are still needed to keep the vessel viable for the next two years."
It recommended a bilge system to deal with minor leaks as well as work on bulkheads so that "the vessel does not capsize in the event of minor flooding".
The council gained full control of the vessel after operator Urban Commons Queensway surrendered its lease as part of bankruptcy proceedings.
On Tuesday the council approved the start of initial design work for "critical repairs".
Council member Cindy Allen said: "The Queen Mary has been a world symbol of Long Beach and I think it is important that we maintain the ship."
However another member, Suzie Price, said significant repairs would be an "unrealistic expenditure for the city".
Historian Ken Vard said: "It would be a national scandal if they allowed her to rot where she is.
"If they do not want to find the money... the best thing they could do for her would be to tow her into the Pacific, sink her and have her as a man-made reef for marine life."
