Corhampton crash: Motorcyclist killed in four-vehicle collision
A 71-year-old motorcyclist has died in a four-vehicle crash in Hampshire.
A van, two cars and the motorcycle collided on the B3035 at the junction with Corhampton Lane at about 11:46 BST on Wednesday.
The rider was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Hampshire Constabulary is investigating the cause of the collision.
It has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage in the run-up to the crash to come forward.
