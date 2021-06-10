Sandleheath attacks: Son's cricket bat assault on father heard on 999 call
- Published
A 999 call operator heard a man beat his father with a cricket bat during a series of "frenzied" assaults, a court has heard.
Jonathan Keal attacked his parents and grandmother at the family home in Sandleheath, Hampshire, in 2018.
He repeated: "I'm sorry, Dad", as his father urged him to stop, during the call heard at Salisbury Crown Court.
The defendant, 37, denies three counts of attempted murder and three of wounding with intent.
'I'm dying'
Robert Keal, then 64, woke up in a chair on the night of 26 September to find his son stabbing him with a kitchen knife, the court heard.
The defendant left and returned with the cricket bat and a different knife, interrupting Mr Keal's 999 call.
As the operator listened, Robert Keal cried out: "Just stop it. I'm dying... No, please. Go on, I've looked after you", the jury heard.
His son was heard to reply: "I know. I'm sorry, Dad. I'm sorry."
Minutes later, Mr Keal breathlessly told the operator he had pushed his son out of the house and was bleeding heavily.
He said on the recording: "It was a cricket bat. He hit me over and over, and over again, on the head."
Smashed door
Giving evidence, Mr Keal said he did not think his son really intended to kill him.
Mr Keal said: "He could have done it very easily without waking me up. His actions were trying to kill me but he didn't intend to do me any harm.
"It was almost as if it wasn't Jonathan doing it at all."
Previously, the court heard the defendant smashed through a locked bathroom door to attack his mother, Lynda, then 65, with scissors.
Lynda's mother, Marjorie Blacker, 90, from Yorkshire, was apparently hit with a dumb-bell, the court was told.
The defendant was released from Salisbury District Hospital on the morning of the attacks after trying to take his own life the previous day, the jury heard.
He had previously stopped taking medication after a long period of mental health issues and illicit drug use, the court was told.
Jurors have been told they would have to decide if the defendant was insane at the time of the attacks.
The trial continues.
