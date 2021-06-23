Sagar Bhatti killed in mobile phone row, court told
A man "knocked out" and killed another man in a row over a mobile phone following a night of drinking, a court has heard.
Kieran Hobbs, 31, attacked Sagar Bhatti, 23, and left him lying motionless in the road where he was run over by two cars, jurors were told.
Mr Bhatti died at the scene in Woodside Avenue in Eastleigh, Hampshire, in the early hours of 10 March 2019.
Mr Hobbs denies manslaughter.
Salisbury Crown Court heard another man, Craig Bryant, had also punched Mr Bhatti a short time earlier after he believed the victim had stolen his mobile phone.
The row over the phone erupted after the three men, along with another man and woman, returned to Mr Bryant's home after the pub to play music and darts in his "man cave" shed, the jury was told.
Mr Bryant was arrested on suspicion of murder but he was not charged.
John Price QC, prosecuting, told the court: "Mr Hobbs told someone he was responsible for him [Mr Bhatti] being in that state. It's upon that basis that he is charged with the manslaughter of Sagar Bhatti."
The court heard a witness told police in a statement that she had seen Mr Bhatti lying in the road.
Mr Price said Nicola Wall, who had been drinking with the men, asked Mr Hobbs what had happened and he replied "I knocked him out".
One of the vehicles that struck Mr Bhatti was being driven by Terrence Page.
The jury heard that as Mr Page drove along Woodside Avenue he was suddenly aware of something ahead of him on the road but he "had no opportunity to avoid it".
Mr Page and the driver of the second car, James Vale, both stopped immediately and ran back to Mr Bhatti.
"He was gravelly injured. Paramedics were quickly upon the scene but sadly nothing could be done for him," Mr Price said.
He added that Mr Bhatti had made no attempt to get out of the way of the approaching cars.
Mr Hobbs, who was initially arrested on suspicion of murder, denied doing anything that resulted in Mr Bhatti lying in the road.
He also claimed he had not been present, Mr Price said.
In April 2020, Hampshire police said no further action would be taken against two suspects.
Mr Hobbs was charged after the victim's family requested a review of a decision not to prosecute.
The trial continues.