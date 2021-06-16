Havant murder: Man jailed after stabbing friend at BBQ
A man who fatally stabbed a friend at a barbecue has been sentenced to life imprisonment for his murder.
Kevin Batchelor, 26, killed George Allison, 21, with a carving knife at a house in Tichborne Grove, Havant, Hampshire, on 23 May last year.
He stabbed his friend over a series of "silly altercations", a trial at Winchester Crown Court heard.
Judge Jane Miller QC said Batchelor should serve a minimum term of 15 years before being considered for parole.
She said he had started the argument that led to Mr Allison's death, and there had been no element of self-defence in his actions.
In addition to the attack, in which a woman at the scene was injured while trying to intervene, she said a further aggravating factor was Batchelor's decision to flee and later dispose of the knife.
'Aggressive exchange'
The trial heard the two men were in "good spirits" earlier in the day, enjoying a BBQ and posing with each other for photographs.
However, Kerry Maylin, prosecuting, said an "aggressive exchange" was later heard in the kitchen after they had some "silly altercations with each other".
They then started "scuffling" and Batchelor grabbed a knife and stabbed Mr Allison through the upper left shoulder, she added.
A pathologist's report suggested the stab wound to Mr Allison was delivered with "severe force" and penetrated 17.5cm (7in) into his body, resulting in "catastrophic blood loss".
CPS Wessex senior crown prosecutor Dan O'Neill said: "Batchelor claimed that he was acting in self-defence when he stabbed George in the back, a man he described as being a lifelong friend.
"By piecing together witness statements, CCTV, mobile phone data, forensic and DNA evidence, we were able to prove that what might have started as a disagreement between the two, turned into an attack with fatal and tragic consequences."
