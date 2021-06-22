Sandleheath attacks: Son guilty of attempted murders
- Published
A man has been found guilty of attempting to murder his parents and grandmother in "frenzied" attacks while they were sleeping.
Jonathan Keal, 37, used knives, dumbbells, scissors and a cricket bat in the assaults at the family home in Sandleheath, Hampshire, in 2018.
Keal, a former drug addict with a history of mental health issues, denied the charges on the grounds of insanity.
He will be sentenced at Exeter Crown Court on 22 July.
The defendant's father, Robert Keal, woke up in a chair on the night of 26 September to find his son stabbing him with a kitchen knife, the court was told.
The jury heard a 999 call in which Mr Keal, then aged 64, cried out: "Just stop it. I'm dying... No, please. Go on, I've looked after you."
His son replied: "I know. I'm sorry, Dad. I'm sorry."
The court heard as he hit his mother Lynda, who was 65 at the time, he told her: "This isn't me, it's the devil."
He later smashed through a locked bathroom door to attack her with scissors.
Keal also stabbed his 90-year-old grandmother, Marjorie Blacker from Yorkshire, and struck her with a dumbbell, the court heard.
Kerry Maylin, prosecuting, said all three victims were seriously injured and the tip of a knife was left embedded in Robert Keal's face.
She said the son was later found by police in Fordingbridge "covered in blood from head to toe and only wearing his underwear".
The defendant had previously stopped taking prescription medication, she added.
The court heard he had been released from Salisbury District Hospital on the morning of the attacks after trying to take his own life the previous day.
Andrew Campbell-Tiech QC, defending, said his client was discharged with a letter for his GP and a tablet of diazepam.
The barrister said: "His parents thought he would be sectioned and treated. He should never have been at home that Wednesday night."
Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust has been approached for comment.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.