Appeal to reunite Basingstoke man's ashes with family
- Published
The family of a man, cremated 14 years ago, have been urged to come forward after the urn containing his ashes was discovered.
The bronze-coloured urn, containing the remains of Paul Ash, were found by a member of the public near a house in Basingstoke, Hampshire, on 7 May.
Officers were alerted but efforts to trace his next of kin have proved unsuccessful, police said.
Hampshire Constabulary admitted it was "an unusual case".
The 8in (20cm) tall urn was found inside a red, crushed velvet, drawstring bag.
Mr Ash was known to have died in January 2007 and was cremated at Basingstoke Crematorium later that month.
Police said his last known address was in Oakley, Basingstoke, but his next of kin no longer live there.
Evidence officer Louise Kreiner said: "This is an unusual case, and we have been trying to make contact with his next of kin but with no success.
"So now we are asking members of the public for their help in reuniting Paul's remains with his family.
"If you can help us make this a reality, please contact us."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.