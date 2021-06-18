Man arrested after Andover motorcyclist killed in crash
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs after a motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle collision.
The crash happened on the southbound B3051 near to Frost Hill, between Kingsclere and Overton, Hampshire, at about 18:00 BST on Wednesday.
It involved a black Nissan Qashqai, a grey Skoda Fabia and a black Honda CBR motorcycle.
A 59-year-old man from Andover died at the scene.
His family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.
Hampshire Constabulary arrested a 35-year-old man from Overton on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specific controlled drug above the specified limit.
He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage.