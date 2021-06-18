Hampshire man 'led audacious cash machine explosions plot'
A criminal gang leader was involved in "audacious" attempts to blow up 11 cash machines, a court has heard.
David Hughes plotted raids in 2019 and 2020 in Berkshire, Hampshire and Surrey, Winchester Crown Court heard.
The 30-year-old, known as "Paddy", from Rotherwick, Hampshire, was also involved in stealing cars and motorcycles, prosecutors said.
He denies conspiring to cause an explosion, conspiring to burgle and two charges of conspiracy to steal.
Mark Ruffell, prosecuting, said Mr Hughes was "a central player in organised crime in Hampshire".
'Frightening experience'
He said the defendant was involved in plots to blow up cash machines using petrol and gas between June 2019 and January 2020.
The barrister told the jury the attacks were a "frightening experience" for neighbours.
He said: "You will hear from witnesses who lived above, who were woken either by the explosion or the noise beneath and looked outside to see flames coming up the walls."
The court was shown CCTV footage of one raid in Upper Hale, Surrey, in the early hours of 25 August.
Mr Ruffell continued: "Paddy Hughes and his gang had worked out that if you could cause an ATM to explode, then it would reveal its inside without the dye or other security devices ruining the contents.
"Alarms would be going off and people would be ringing the police. But this could all be done in a minute or so."
He said cash machines could potentially hold more than £100,000.
The raids included premises in Mortimer, Berkshire, and attacks in Headley and Petersfield in Hampshire, the jury heard.
Four men have pleaded guilty to offences involving the defendant, Mr Ruffell said.
However Mr Hughes, of Street End Close, refused to answer police questions when he was arrested, the prosecutor added.
The defendant was also involved in the theft of a Land Rover Defender, three quad bikes and power tools from a Fareham industrial estate in April 2019, the court heard.
The trial continues.