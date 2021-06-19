Police deployed to halt Hampshire horse and trap racing
A county-wide dispersal order has been issued and a "significant police presence" has been deployed to prevent an illegal horse and trap racing event.
Hampshire Police sent dozens of officers to the A33 between Winchester and Basingstoke on Saturday.
Officers have been stopping some drivers in the area but the road remains open.
The Section 35 dispersal order was authorised from noon on Friday to noon on Sunday for the whole county.
It gives officers the power to disperse people and seize any items used for anti-social behaviour.
The force said people may have noticed a "significant policing presence along the A33 and the surrounding roads".
Ch Supt Paul Bartolomeo said: "Racing on public road networks is an offence, and will result in us taking enforcement action.
"These activities can be conducted lawfully elsewhere, such as on private land, and we will not be tolerating the use of Hampshire's roads for an illegal sporting event."
