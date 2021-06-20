M27 crash: Police car and HGV in motorway collision
A stretch of motorway was closed for seven hours following a collision between a police car and an HGV.
The crash happened at about 21:17 BST on Saturday on the M27 between junctions 5 and 4 in Hampshire.
The passenger of the police vehicle was taken to hospital, but Hampshire Constabulary said the injuries were not thought to be serious.
The road was shut while emergency services worked at the scene and the vehicles were removed.
There were no other injuries reported.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is under way, but police said the incident was not being referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
