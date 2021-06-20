Man arrested over Basingstoke double murder
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the deaths of two people.
Hampshire Constabulary officers were called to an address in Buckland Avenue in Basingstoke in the early hours of Sunday, where they found two people with serious injuries.
A man in his 60s and a woman in her 20s died at the scene. Formal identification is currently under way.
A 52-year-old man was arrested earlier and remains in custody.
Det Supt Neil Corrigan said: "We understand this incident will come as a shock to the local community.
"Please be reassured that we have a number of officers working hard at the scene and the surrounding areas to establish the exact circumstances, and a man is in custody.
"We believe all parties involved in this incident were known to one another."