Hampshire cyclist dies eight days after crash with car

Published
image captionThe collision happened at the junction of Sarum Road and Woodman Lane

A cyclist has died eight days after being injured in a crash with a car at a rural cross-roads.

The 59-year-old man from Eastleigh, Hampshire, was injured while cycling along Woodman Lane near Sparsholt, at about 14:30 BST on 8 June.

He collided with a Mini Cooper that was travelling on Sarum Road. He was taken to hospital and died on Wednesday as a result of his injuries, police said.

Officers have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.

