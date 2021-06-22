Southampton boat show seeks bigger site area
- Published
The organisers of the Southampton International Boat Show are seeking a licence to make the event bigger.
They want to use part of Western Esplanade and areas outside West Quay and the Leonardo Royal Hotel.
British Marine said the extra space "would connect the show with the historic city walls and the heart of the City of Southampton".
Last year's show was replaced with two smaller events which were axed amid coronavirus fears with hours' notice.
The larger space would see a new entrance to the show and festival area from outside West Quay shopping centre.
The proposed additional space would feature exhibitor and food stands, and a covered area with seating and an entertainment stage, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The show has taken place at Mayflower Park and a purpose-built marina annually for more than 50 years - excluding 2020 due to the pandemic.
Under the government roadmap outdoor events are expected to be able to run in their full format by September.
The 10-day event is set to take place from 10-19 September and usually attracts more than 100,000 visitors.
British Marine said it would "ensure that everyone can enjoy themselves in a safe and happy environment and incorporate any necessary Covid-19 safety measures that may be required at the time".
The expansion is due to be considered by Southampton City Council's licensing sub-committee later.
