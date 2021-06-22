Southampton crash: Car driver dies in hospital two days after collision
- Published
A driver has died in hospital two days after a collision involving two cars.
Police were called at about 11:00 BST on Saturday to the crash involving a Mazda MX-5 and a VW Golf in Tremona Road near Southampton General Hospital.
Police said the Mazda driver, a 73-year-old man from Gillingham, died on Monday.
Officers have appealed for witnesses and drivers with dashcam footage to contact them.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.