Former Portsmouth supermarket set to be indoor skatepark
- Published
A disused supermarket in Portsmouth is set to be turned into an indoor skatepark.
The former Sainsbury's in Commercial Road is being temporarily rented to the Undercover Skatepark Project while its owner, Portsmouth City Council, considers its long-term future.
Plans include an indoor half pipe, as well as facilities for community arts and other wheeled sports.
Undercover Skatepark's Jacob Skinner said it was "game-changing".
The city council granted a temporary licence for the community group to use the supermarket building while plans to develop the site are put together.
Mr Skinner, who set up Undercover Skatepark to find a "home for skateboarding" in the city, said a supermarket was a "skateboarder's dream".
"The floor is made for trolleys so it's smooth and grippy - it really suits boarders.
"In more deprived areas like this, kids excel at boarding - they see it as an escape.
"We've got loads of other exciting plans for how we're going to use this community space, where people of all ages and abilities can come to learn, have fun and be creative."
Undercover Skatepark's team of about 20 volunteers hope to have the indoor park operational by the end of the year.
Mr Skinner said he hoped to be in the facility for at least three years.
Councillor Ben Dowling, the city council cabinet member for culture, leisure and economic development, said it was a "much-needed facility in an area of the city centre that has faced challenges".
"We want our city centre to evolve with the times and have a fresh buzz about it, offering inclusive and engaging things to do and see and providing social value."