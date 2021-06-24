Accused confessed to knocking out Sagar Bhatti, court told
- Published
A woman has told a court an alleged killer said he had "knocked out" a man who was left lying in the road where he was run over and killed by two cars.
Kieran Hobbs is accused of killing Sagar Bhatti in a row over a mobile phone after a night of heavy drinking in Eastleigh, Hampshire, in 2019.
Mr Hobbs, 31, denies manslaughter.
Giving evidence at Salisbury Crown Court, Nicola Wall said she called Mr Hobbs "an idiot" after he told her what he had done.
She told jurors she had returned to the home of a friend, Craig Bryant, with others including Mr Bhatti, 23, and Mr Hobbs, after earlier meeting him at a pub.
She told the court she had not met either of the two men before.
Ms Wall said the group spent some time drinking in Mr Bryant's shed which had a jukebox, bar and dart board.
"He [Sagar Bhatti] seemed very drunk and slurring his words. When he got up he was unsteady on his feet," she said.
Mr Bhatti had left to go home and that, shortly afterwards, Mr Bryant said he had lost his mobile phone, Ms Wall added.
When she called Mr Bryant's phone with hers, it was answered by Mr Bhatti.
She told the jury Mr Bryant had gone to look for Mr Bhatti and that she later saw him with a "bloody knuckle".
The court has previously heard Mr Bryant was arrested on suspicion of murder but never charged.
Ms Wall described later going to the roadside and seeing Mr Bhatti "in the distance ... on the road, near the path, lying on his front".
She told the court that she asked Mr Hobbs what had happened and he replied "I knocked him out".
Ms Wall said she then called Mr Hobbs "an idiot".
Shortly afterwards she told jurors she heard a noise from the road and realised "a car had hit Sagar".
"I was in a complete state of shock. I just wanted to go home," she told the court.
The court was previously told Mr Bhatti was "gravely injured" when he was struck by the two cars on 10 March 2019.
The trial continues.