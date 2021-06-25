Daisy Dip park arson in Southampton leaves community 'devastated'
An arson attack that destroyed a newly built play park has left a community "devastated" after months of hard work.
Daisy Dip park in Swaythling, Southampton, opened in February after a fundraising campaign by residents.
However, the park has now been shut after a fire on Wednesday burned down the playground's castle climbing frame.
The city council confirmed it would replace the equipment by the autumn. Hampshire Constabulary said it was appealing for witnesses.
Fire crews were called to the blaze, which the force confirmed was being treated as suspicious, at the children's play area in Bluebell Road at about 22:30 BST.
Community group Friends of Daisy Dip had previously helped to raise almost £4,000 to build the park.
Group member Sarah Dockree said: "Words like heartbreaking and devastated have been used a lot, but there's been a real sense of determination in the community to now see the park built back up and improved."
She added that there had been an "outpouring of love and support" since the fire.
'Mindless vandals'
Ms Dockree has now set up a new fundraising page to help repair the damage to the climbing frame and surrounding flooring.
She said it was hoped the play park would reopen without the play equipment at the weekend.
Councillor Steven Galton, Southampton City's council's cabinet member for environment, said: "It is an absolute disgrace that something the community worked so hard to deliver has been destroyed by mindless vandals."
The council added that it "was undertaking high level review of CCTV in the city".
