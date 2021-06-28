Covid: Cash machine explosions trial jury discharged
- Published
The jury in a cash machine explosions plot trial has been discharged due to Covid-19.
David Hughes is accused of plotting to blow up 11 cash machines in 2019 and 2020 in Berkshire, Hampshire and Surrey, Winchester Crown Court heard.
He denies conspiring to cause an explosion, conspiring to burgle and two charges of conspiracy to steal.
Recorder of Winchester Judge Angela Morris told jurors issues caused by coronavirus made the trial "untenable".
The court heard two members of the jury had to isolate due to contact with positive cases.
Discharging jurors, Judge Morris said: "It becomes unrealistic and unfair to everybody.
"I think we all appreciate that Covid is still very much the watchword and we are still going through the throws of the pandemic."
The trial of Mr Hughes, 30, from Rotherwick, Hampshire has been rescheduled to 14 February 2022.
