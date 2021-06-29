Couple trapped after tree falls on New Forest holiday home
- Published
A couple were left trapped after a large tree came down on the holiday home they were staying in.
The tree landed on the annex of the holiday let in Salisbury Road, Burgate, Hampshire, at about 05:00 BST, blocking the stairway out.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service cut away the tree to get the pair, who were uninjured, out.
The service said the couple had a "lucky escape" and added it would certainly be a "holiday to remember".
