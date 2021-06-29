Lower Test nature reserve oil pollution response 'inadequate'
- Published
A protected wetland is being flooded with fuel oil while authorities fail to stop it, the site's owner has said.
Lower Test nature reserve, near Southampton, has suffered from "high levels" of pollution over several months, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust said.
It said the response by Southern Water and the Environment Agency had been "inadequate".
The agency said it was aiding the water firm, which had identified the source.
The trust said the fuel oil, from firms on a nearby industrial estate, was causing "long-lasting damage" to an internationally-significant natural habitat.
It said: "Over the past few months we have repeatedly contacted the relevant authorities, including the Environment Agency and Southern Water... The response so far has been inadequate.
"This is completely unacceptable in one of the country's most significant chalk rivers."
Howard Taylor, whose fly-fishing company operates on the River Test, said the pollution had killed species including cygnets, fish and rare snails.
He said: "The heavy flows of diesel are so strong you could smell it 100 yards from the riverbank this morning.
"It's horrendous. I'm tearfully emotional because it's the death of a river."
Mr Taylor said an interceptor, designed to contain the oil, was full of silt and not maintained, while emergency bunds laid on the water surface were insufficient for a large spill.
In a statement, the Environment Agency said the water firm had found the potential source of the problem.
It said it would decide on enforcement action once Southern Water, which managed the drainage system, had completed its work with those responsible.
Southern Water, which has been approached for comment, said on Twitter it had installed extra preventative bunds although it said "primary responsibility for any further clean-up or remediation lies with the polluter".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.