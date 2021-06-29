Alton's Chawton Park Farm earmarked for 1,200 new homes
- Published
A farm site has been chosen as a proposed site for a development of up to 1,200 new homes.
East Hampshire District Council said the site at Chawton Park Farm, near Alton in Hampshire, was among 10 possible locations.
It has been earmarked as part of the council's local plan, along with a second site - a former army barracks at Whitehill & Bordon.
The council is due to discuss the proposal for the site on 6 July.
If the plans for the new site are agreed, the number of homes on the Whitehill & Bordon site could be reduced from 1,300 to about 800, the council said.
Councillor Angela Glass, the authority's portfolio holder for planning policy, said: "Our local plan must meet the housing figures laid down by the government and that means finding areas for large developments.
"Our research shows Whitehill & Bordon and Chawton Park Farm are the most sustainable areas to develop.
"Chawton Park Farm's suitability rests largely on its proximity to Alton and the availability of important local amenities and transport infrastructure."
To support the new population - expected to be about 3,000 residents - a new primary school for up to 420 pupils, community facilities and affordable housing would be included.
Under a target set out by the government, the council must provide at least 11,000 homes, including homes already built or given permission from 2017 onwards.
