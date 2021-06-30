Further arrest after group flee from New Forest lorry trailer
- Published
A 16-year-old boy suspected of being among a group who fled from a lorry trailer has been arrested.
Up to 10 males were reported to have left the trailer on the A31 in Cadnam, New Forest, at about midday on Tuesday.
They headed into woodland after crossing the dual carriageway.
Police said the boy was held on suspicion of entering the UK without leave. He has since been de-arrested and is in the care of social services.
Three men were previously arrested on Tuesday.
A 42-year-old was held on suspicion of arranging or facilitating travel of another person, with a view to exploitation.
Two others, aged 19 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of entering the UK without leave.
