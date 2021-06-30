Southampton river body: Second murder suspect to face no action
A second murder suspect has been told he will face no action over the discovery of a man's body in a river.
Sol Hemy, 20, was found drowned at Riverside Park in Southampton on 5 September 2019.
Police said there was insufficient evidence to charge a 30-year-old man from Southampton, who was arrested in December 2020.
Previously, a 28-year-old man from Gosport was released without charge in April 2020.
Mr Hemy, a father of two from Southampton, was found dead hours after he took part in a night-time break-in at a cannabis factory.
It led to a confrontation between rival drugs gangs in which shots were fired, Southampton Crown Court previously heard.
Police found abandoned sacks of cannabis outside the factory in River Walk, which adjoins the park.
The court heard it was still not known how Mr Hemy met his death.
Four men were jailed over the raid in November 2020.
