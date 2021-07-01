Entertainment stars condemn Hampshire nature reserve oil pollution
Entertainment stars have supported calls to stop fuel oil leaking into a protected wetland.
Lower Test nature reserve, near Southampton, has suffered long-lasting damage, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust (HIWWT) previously said.
It said the response from the Environment Agency and Southern Water had been "inadequate".
Comedian Paul Whitehouse and singer Feargal Sharkey, who are keen anglers, condemned the pollution.
Whitehouse, who co-presents the BBC programme Gone Fishing, said the authorities' actions were insufficient.
"In this instance, Southern Water and the Environment Agency are pointing the finger at each other and having some sort of dialogue but it's not a dialogue that's producing any results," he said.
"It's unbelievable that [they] haven't got their act together enough to stop it."
Sharkey, who formerly fronted punk band The Undertones, tweeted to Southern Water: "Would I be correct in thinking that... you are responsible for the drainage system and in particular the interceptor which has failed and is allowing the diesel to enter the River Test?"
Previously HIWWT, which owns the nature reserve, said it had complained about the pollution for several months.
It said the fuel oil, from firms on a nearby industrial estate, was damaging an internationally-significant natural habitat.
Southern Water said it was alerted to the pollution on 15 June.
In a statement, it said it believed there was "only one incident of an oil spill", which was still washing through drains.
The company added: "A robust and regular maintenance schedule for the outfall where the surface drain with the diesel has been emerging has long been in place.
"The site has been properly maintained and flows are not restricted by any blockages."
In a previous statement, the Environment Agency said it would decide on enforcement action once the water company had completed its work with those responsible.
